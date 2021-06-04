Thunder Bay – WEATHER – A Severe Thunder Storm Watch has been issued by Environment Canada.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Hazards:

– Damaging wind gusts of 100 to 120 km/h

– Nickel to ping pong ball sized hail

Location:

Portions of northwestern Ontario and North of Superior

Timing:

This evening.

Discussion:

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue this evening Wind gusts near 100 km/h and nickel sized hail are the main threats, however isolated stronger storms may bring gusts of 120 km/h and up to ping pong ball sized hail.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!