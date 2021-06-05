Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 16 (sixteen) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Eighteen cases with Variants of Concern have been reported as well.

Causes of Cases

11 Close contact

1 Pending

4 No known exposure

Case Locations

8 First Nations communities

2 District communities

6 Thunder Bay and surrounding areas

There is one fewer person in hospital as of this morning’s report.

There are now 81 current active cases of the virus in the district. Ten cases have been resolved.