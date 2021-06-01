EDMONTON — The Edmonton CFL football team officially announced on Tuesday that the team will be known as the Edmonton Elks. Along with the new name, the team also revealed its new logo.

Almost a year ago on July 21, 2020, Edmonton discontinued the use of their former name, after consultations, and set out on finding a new one.

In November 2020, the team asked the public to join in EE NameTime, a call out to help them find the best name for the club.

The process resulted in 14,833 submissions with 2,047 unique name entries from all over the world.

The information gathered was processed to choose the final candidates that best fit the criteria of the organization.