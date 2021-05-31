Thunder Bay – WEATHER – May slide by fast. As we look forward to June, and getting into summer we are still contending with the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Order in Ontario.

Simply put, all I can say is to keep practicing kindness.

For many of our readers this is going to be a hard week. The discovery of 215 bodies at the former Kamloops Residential School is causing a lot of pain.

Flags are going to be at half-mast for the next days. Be sure to take some time to reflect, to learn, and to remember this dark and terrible chapter in Canada’s history.

We can get through this together. Remember, “You’re beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 6 this morning headed to a daytime high of 20. Skies will be mainly cloudy for Monday. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Fog patches are forecast to be developing this evening. Low plus 5.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 7 this morning in Sioux Lookout headed to a daytime high of 20. Skies will be clearing today. Fog patches should be dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight will be 8.

Washaho Cree Nation

It is 2 in Washaho to start the day headed to a high for Monday of 15. Mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon are in the forecast. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then becoming north 30 gusting to 50 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

The high for Monday in Kenora will be 21 under mainly sunny skies. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight the overnight low will be 10 under clear skies.