IGNACE – “Ignace has been learning about the Adaptive Phase Management (APM) project for the last 10 years, and the community, along with other partners will soon have the task of making the choice of whether to proceed with the Deep Geological Repository (DGR). Defining willingness is our next step and from there, Ignace and our partners will make the choice based on what is best for us.” said Mayor Penny Lucas, “Storing used nuclear fuel above ground was meant to be temporary and a more permanent solution is needed; that solution is a Deep Geological Repository (DGR).”

The next major step in the process of deciding whether a deep geological depository should be located in Ignace is defining how the community will determine whether they are a willing host for the project. The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has said that they will only proceed with the project if the host community states that they are willing to have a repository in their area. How willingness will be measured is left up to the community to decide.

The path to defining willingness was presented to the Ignace Community Liaison Committee earlier this month by consultants from Hardy Stevenson and Associates. Over the coming months, they will reach out to residents of Ignace and will ask how they think willingness should be determined.

“We want to make sure both siting communities have a strong understanding of the project, including risks and benefits to community and area safety and well-being,” said Lise Morton, Vice-President of Site Selection, NWMO. “Determining how Ignace will define willingness is a big step in the site selection process and I look forward to working with the community on this important milestone.”

The NWMO plans to select a site in 2023, and two areas remain in the site selection process: the Ignace area and South Bruce, both in Ontario.

Beginning in June, there will be many opportunities for residents to express how they want willingness to host the Project to be measured.