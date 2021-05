Thunder Bay – A Sacred Fire will be lit at the site of the former St Joseph’s Indian Residential School to honour the spirits of the children and support the grieving and healing of the families, communities and Survivors.

The fire will be kept burning until June 4, 2021.

The National Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419 that provides immediate emotional support for former Indian Residential School students. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.