Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 17 new cases of COVID-19 over the period from Sunday to today.

There are 13 instances of COVID-19 Variants of Concern reported today.

All of the cases today are as a result of close contact with someone with the virus.

4 cases are in District communities, 5 are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and 8 cases are in First Nation communities.