ATIKOKAN – Environment Canada has upgraded the Weather Alert for Atikokan to Quetico Park.

6:35 PM EDT Saturday 22 May 2021

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

At 5:35 p.m. EST (6:35 p.m. EDT), Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain.

