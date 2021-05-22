Fort Frances – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following areas:

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Ignace – English River

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon. The main threats are wind gusts up to 90 km/h, quarter size hail, and heavy rain with local amounts of 30 mm.