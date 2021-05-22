May 21, 2021 – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Fort Frances – Atikokan – English River – Shebandowan

Thunder Storm Warning

Fort Frances – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following areas:

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

  • Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
  • Seine River Village – Mine Centre
  • Ignace – English River
  • Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
  • Upsala – Raith
  • Cloud Bay – Dorion
  • Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon. The main threats are wind gusts up to 90 km/h, quarter size hail, and heavy rain with local amounts of 30 mm.

