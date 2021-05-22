Fort Frances – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following areas:
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Ignace – English River
- Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
- Upsala – Raith
- Cloud Bay – Dorion
- Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake
Conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon. The main threats are wind gusts up to 90 km/h, quarter size hail, and heavy rain with local amounts of 30 mm.