Gigi Vega is a talented pop artist based in the US. Last year, she released her debut single Mistletoe Kiss and it was a huge hit. The song went viral on social media, including TikTok grabbing more than 10-million views.

Gigi is a big fan of hip-hop and modern pop music. She is a talented choreographer too, manifesting her dancing skills and eccentric moves in her songs.

Gigi has an electrifying stage presence and appeared in several music video festivals across the globe.

Gigi has also collaborated with several Grammy-winning producers and other well-known artists, including Tommy Brown and Nothin’ among others. Tommy Brown produced several music videos featuring Arianna Grande, Selena Gomez, and Cardi B.

Gigi Vega’s Mistletoe Kiss, which she released during Christmas last year, reached the top of the iTunes Dance Charts and performed well on several other musical chartbusters too. Her debut single crossed 10-million views and went viral on TikTok and other social media channels.

Once again Gigi Vega is back with her new single, Watchu Tryna Do? The music video was released in February and garnered more than 1.5 million views till now. Gigi’s new single was featured in several radio charts and other musical chartbusters.

Gigi’s continuous good work and full dedication to her art have made her a pop icon among her followers and fans. Gigi’s fans love her groovy moves and soothing voice. She also enjoys a considerable fanbase on all her social networking channels.

