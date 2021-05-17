WINNIPEG – Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer will be providing a COVID-19 update.

ScheduledL: May 17, 2021 12:30 PM EDT.

On Sunday, May 16, 2021, the province reported:

Public health officials advise four new deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported today:

• a male in his 50s from the Northern Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern;

• a female in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern;

• a male in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region; and

• a male in his 80s from Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 12.3 per cent provincially and 14.1 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 534 new cases of the virus have been identified. However, two cases have been removed due to data correction. This brings the net-new number of cases today to 532 and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 45,149.

Sunday’s COVID-19 data shows:

• 39 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• 39 cases in the Northern health region;

• 43 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region;

• 84 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 329 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows:

• 4,440 active cases and 39,699 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• 201 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 57 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 258 hospitalizations;

• 53 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 18 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, for a total of 71 ICU patients;

• 3,682 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 721,995; and

• the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,010.