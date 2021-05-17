Thunder Bay – NEWS – The TBPS Traffic Unit is on scene investigating a serious motor vehicle collision at Arthur Street West and Mapleward Road.

Arthur Street West and Mapleward Road are closed in both directions at this location.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area while the investigation continues.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reports, “While on route responding units notices a large plume of smoke in the area of the accident which was confirmed by a 911 caller, one of the vehicles was on fire”.

“A third Pumper and a Platoon Chief responded on this upgraded information”.

“As The First two pumpers arrived a command decision was made by The First Arriving officer that the first truck in would render medical assistance and conduct triage while the second pumper would deal with the working car fire.

“These two tasks happened seamlessly and both situations were being dealt with within seconds of arrival. Due to the quick actions of one of the involved accident victims who was uninjured, pulling another one the victims from the vehicle”.

“The professionalism of the First responders (Fire, Police and Ambulance) on scene and their ability to conduct concurrent activities a much worse outcome was avoided. In the end two People were taken to hospital by paramedics, one with life threatening injuries/conditions.”

Arthur Street was closed for some time. The accident is under investigation at this time.

Further updates will be released when available.