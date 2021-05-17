WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Mother Nature is rolling two dice in Manitoba today. In the far north there are winter storm advisories. Yet across the south, Environment Canada has weather advisories for the first hot spell of the spring.

There is a winter storm watch in effect for Churchill.

Winter storm watch in effect for:

Churchill

A strong spring storm system is set to impact the northern Prairies on Tuesday and Wednesday. A first wave of mixed precipitation will track across northern Manitoba on Monday into Monday night giving 2 to 5 cm of snow and freezing rain to areas north of Lynn Lake eastward to the Ontario border.

By Tuesday, a developing low will spread a band of heavy snow across northern Manitoba with freezing rain or ice pellets to its south and rain further southward. The exact location of these bands of precipitation are uncertain at this time but current guidance shows a band of freezing rain stretching from Brochet to Tadoule Lake to Churchill with heavy snow to its north. Freezing rain accumulations could be in the 2 to 5 mm range while total snowfall could fall in the 20 to 30 cm range.

In addition to the precipitation, gusty northeasterly winds as high as 60 or 70 km/h are expected to develop on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Across the lower third of Manitoba there are advisories as temperatures are set to soar.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Winnipeg

The first warm spell of the season will encompass most of southern Manitoba today and Tuesday.

Daytime temperatures today and Tuesday over a large portion of southern Manitoba will be hovering near the 30 degree mark while overnight lows for tonight will drop into the low to mid teens. Heat warning criteria is not expected to be met with these temperatures but nevertheless this will be the first warm spell of the season.

Temperatures are expected to fall to Wednesday night through Thursday as a cold front moves across the region bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms along with cooler temperatures in its wake.