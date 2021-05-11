The entertainment industry is highly competitive. It takes a copious amount of persistence and patience to just take your first step towards your dream. Although, it is a time consuming and stressful phase for any outsider, if you give your best, the results are always glorifying and tremendous.

Amiee Misobbah, a well-known model turned actor who hails from Guwahati, Assam, conveys her struggles she faced because of being an outsider. Amiee says, “Being an outsider has never been easy, as you are completely new to the working of this industry and how the things take place here. Seven years ago, when I entered this glamour industry, I was completely blank about where to start from. ”Amiee’s struggles are praiseworthy and inspiring. “You have to start from scratch, find out about the auditions, prepare yourself for them, await your turn and wait long for the results. All this was an exhausting process. For me, all these things were new and scary. At some point, I even thought of leaving everything and going back”, said Amiee

Besides facing so many obstacles, Amiee never let go of her dream of becoming an actor. At a certain point, though you feel like quitting, your inner voice gives you the strength to keep going. If we never let go of our dream, we will eventually reach our rightful destination. If you have real talent and passion, the industry will always welcome you with an open heart. Amiee is an inspiration to all those aspiring models and actors who dream big of imprinting their name in the glamour industry.

Amiee kick-started her dream at the age of 15. The diva in the career span of 7 years has been part of several highly rated modeling assignments with top brands of the country & internationally. The persistence and hard work of this sensational model towards work, brought her to the point where she got a chance to work with several big names in Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, and Mika Singh amongst others. The amazing model recently turned producer taking a big step towards enhancing her career successfully.