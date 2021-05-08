What is being done in response to the increase in cases?

Stay at Home Order / Lockdown

Sioux Lookout is under the provincial Stay at Home Order and Lac Seul is under a strict lockdown. This means that people should only leave their home for essential purposes. In addition, you must not gather with anyone that you do not live with. These measures have been put in place because COVID-19 is most likely to spread when getting within 2 metres of someone with the virus. The OPP and Canadian Rangers are encouraging compliance and are providing education, masks, and other COVID-19 prevention support to those who need it along with enforcing provincial regulations.

Case and Contact Management

When new cases are identified, they are told to isolate, and all of their high-risk close contacts are asked to get tested and self-isolate. As expected, some of the close contacts who get tested may also then receive positive test results. If you are considered a case or a high-risk contact, you will be informed directly. Those who have been told to self-isolate have been given clear instructions and are being monitored to support any health needs they may have and ensure compliance. Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority (SLFHA) and Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) work together to ensure this process happens quickly and according to regulations.

Vaccinations

Getting vaccinated is a proven method to effectively prevent the spread of COVID-19. Vaccination clinics are being offered in Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul First Nation through partnerships involving NWHU, SLFNHA, Kenora District Services Board (KDSB), Lac Seul First Nation, Independent First Nations Alliance (IFNA) Keewaytinook Okimakanak, Shibogama Tribal Council, Matawa Tribal Council, Windigo First Nations Council, and the Nishnawbe Gamik Friendship Centre, with a goal of vaccinating all eligible residents by the end of May. Remember that once vaccinated, it takes 2-3 weeks to build immunity after each dose and you must continue to practise prevention measures to protect others, even after you have had two doses. Many residents have been vaccinated already and anyone who is eligible is encouraged to get their shot.

Testing and Isolation support

Testing for COVID-19 is led by Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre with outreach supports from KDSB. Local agencies like KDSB, Sioux Lookout Supported Housing, Sioux Lookout Out of the Cold Program, and SLFNHA are working together to provide isolation space for people who are unable to self-isolate at home. There is ongoing work taking place to support