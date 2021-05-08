Kenora – NEWS – The OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Organized Crime & Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) have executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Eighth Avenue South in the City of Kenora.

On April 28, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Police executed a search warrant as part of an on- going investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in the North West region. As a result, officers seized drugs with a street value of over $1100, $555 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Police have charged 30 year old Kevin WETENDORF with the following charges under the Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Fentanyl contrary to section 5(2) CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Hydromorphone, contrary to section 5(2) CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I substance-Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) CDSA

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) CC

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to a Prohibition Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) CC X2

Fail to Comply With Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) CC

Criminal Code: Trafficking in substance

5 (1) No person shall traffic in a substance included in Schedule I, II, III, IV or V or in any substance represented or held out by that person to be such a substance.

Marginal note:Possession for purpose of trafficking (2) No person shall, for the purpose of trafficking, possess a substance included in Schedule I, II, III, IV or V.

Marginal note:Punishment (3) Every person who contravenes subsection (1) or (2) (a) if the subject matter of the offence is a substance included in Schedule I or II, is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for life, and (i) to a minimum punishment of imprisonment for a term of one year if (A) the person committed the offence for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with a criminal organization, as defined in subsection 467.1(1) of the Criminal Code , (B) the person used or threatened to use violence in committing the offence, (C) the person carried, used or threatened to use a weapon in committing the offence, or (D) the person was convicted of a designated substance offence, or had served a term of imprisonment for a designated substance offence, within the previous 10 years, or (ii) to a minimum punishment of imprisonment for a term of two years if (A) the person committed the offence in or near a school, on or near school grounds or in or near any other public place usually frequented by persons under the age of 18 years, (B) the person committed the offence in a prison, as defined in section 2 of the Criminal Code , or on its grounds, or (C) the person used the services of a person under the age of 18 years, or involved such a person, in committing the offence; (a.1) [Repealed, 2018, c. 16, s. 196] (b) if the subject matter of the offence is a substance included in Schedule III or V, (i) is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years, or (ii) is guilty of an offence punishable on summary conviction and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding eighteen months; and (c) where the subject-matter of the offence is a substance included in Schedule IV, (i) is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or (ii) is guilty of an offence punishable on summary conviction and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year.

(4) [Repealed, 2012, c. 1, s. 39]

Marginal note:Interpretation (5) For the purposes of applying subsection (3) in respect of an offence under subsection (1), a reference to a substance included in Schedule I, II, III, IV or V includes a reference to any substance represented or held out to be a substance included in that Schedule.

The accused was released on a Summons to attend the Kenora Courthouse on May 20, 2021 to answer to the charges. None of the charges have been proven in court. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.