Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – Over the next several days, weather will start to dry the woodlands. Taking care and caution with fire is a great way to protect this vital resource.

Two new wildland fires were discovered in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of May 7. Red Lake 2 is located approximately 36 kilometres north of the town of Red Lake near the eastern shore of Little Vermilion Lake. The two hectare sized fire is not under control and received air tanker suppression Friday afternoon. Kenora 14 is located west of Hwy. 596 near Alice Lake, approximately five kilometres southwest of Minaki. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control.

The fire hazard is moderate with areas of high hazard in the Kenora, Red Lake and Fort Frances sectors. Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Thunder Bay sectors feature a low to moderate fire hazard.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.