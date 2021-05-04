Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For Tuesday, there are no weather alerts or warnings in effect. Rain is forecast for parts of the region.



With the dreary weather, focusing on kindness and respect can be difficult. That just means putting special efforts together to make your family and your friends feel special.

Step up! Think of how YOU can be a better person. Work to expand your learning and understanding.

For the region, Thunder Bay had its first homicide of 2021. A young 18-year-old was beaten to death. There will be a candle-light Vigil for this young man tonight hosted by Lynx Clan Watch.

Try. hard today to be a better person so we can have a safer and better city.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is going to be a dreary one in Thunder Bay today. Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers this morning.

Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High of 9.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of rain showers changing to 40 percent chance of flurries late this evening. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather

Cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 70 per cent chance of rain showers this morning in Sioux Lookout.

Daytime high 7.

Tonight cloudy skies will continue, there is a 60 per cent chance of rain showers changing to a 60 percent chance of flurries late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon. Winds up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 3 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to a 60 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low -3. Wind chill – 5 overnight.

Kenora Weather

Mainly cloudy skies for Kenora and Lake of the Woods today. There is a 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers early this morning and then a 30 per cent chance of rain showers this afternoon. High 11.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing near midnight. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -2.