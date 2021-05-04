Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports six new cases of COVID-19 today. There are now 44 cases on the virus in the reporting area. That is the lowest number in a long time, since last year. There is another case of a Variant of Concern in the district.

Four of the cases reported today are from close contact, emphasizing how important it is to remain COVID-19 aware and keep up the social distancing and social bubbles.

One case is from travel outside of the region. One case is pending.

All six cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

There are two fewer people in the hospital.