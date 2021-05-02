Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Good morning Western and Northern Ontario.

For Sunday, there are no weather alerts or warnings for the region. The lockdown and stay-at-home order remains in effect.

The forecast is for people to work hard to maintain their social bubbles, to respect each other.

Try something…today, grab some outdoor time. Go into your neighbourhood, clean up a part of it. In the Academy area on Saturday a couple were cleaning up the garbage from the ditch – making our city look a little better.

Take the time to respect yourself too. There is a lot of pandemic fatigue out there. People are frustrated, and people are restless. Relax your mind, work to learn new things, become a better human being.

You can do this, you are a child of the creator. “You’re beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 5 headed to a high of 12 today. Skies are mostly clear, the winds are from the east, a chilly breeze coming off Lake Superior in the city. The UV index is 6 or high.

Tonight the forecast is for clear skies. Winds from the east at 20 km/h before becoming light early this evening. Winds however will become northeast 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low of 6 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 2 in Sioux Lookout to start your Sunday. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries early this morning. High for the day will be 16. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies in the evening. It will become cloudy near midnight with periods of rain mixed with snow to follow. Winds will be northeast 20 km/h. Low 2.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is -5 to start Sunday off in Sachigo Lake. Cloudy skies with winds up to 15 km/h. High for the day will be 4. Wind chill -14 this morning. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight we are expecting partly cloudy skies. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill -12 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

Sunny skies with a temperature of 5 headed to 15 for Sunday in the Lake of the Woods region. There will be increasing cloudiness near noon. The UV will be index 6 or high.

Tonight we are calling for cloudy skies with periods of rain beginning this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 overnight are expected. Low plus 2.