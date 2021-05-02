Ontario Reports 3,732 Cases of COVID-19

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Ontario is reporting 3,732 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, May 2, 2021. There have been another 23 deaths related to the virus reported as well.

In the hot spots in Southern Ontario, Toronto reported 1,198 new cases, Peel has 797 new cases, York reported 306 cases of the virus, Durham reports 232.

Halton reported 129 cases and Hamilton reported 237.

There were a record 900 patients in hospital Intensive Care Units due to COVID-19 reported on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health says that number has declined slightly to 895 on Sunday.

Of those people in ICU units, 615 were breathing with the help of a ventilator, this number is down from 637 on Saturday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit does not report on Sundays.