MISHKEEGOGAMANG – NEWS – An aggravated assault in Mishkeegogaming has left a woman with serious injuries and has JERRY RYAN FOX, a 32-year-old male facing charges of Aggravated Assault.

The assault happened on Saturday night. Police officers with the Nishnawbe Aski Police responded to a call and found a woman who was severely injured. The aggravated assault victim was flown to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

JERRY RYAN FOX was arrested and now faces charges in relation to the crime.

Developing…

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Aggravated Assault

Criminal Code: Section 68 (1) Every one commits an aggravated assault who wounds, maims, disfigures or endangers the life of the complainant. (2) Every one who commits an aggravated assault is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fourteen years.