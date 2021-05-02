EDMONTON – POLITICS – The Alberta Government is suspending sitting of the spring session of the legislature for two weeks over concerns over spread of COVID-19 in the province.

The Government House Leader, following consultation with the Official Opposition, has advised the Speaker the public interest requires temporary suspension of the spring session of the Legislative Assembly for at least two weeks in response to rising cases of COVID-19 across the province.

Earlier in the spring sitting, the Government amended the Standing Orders to allow the option to adjourn the Assembly in response to public safety concerns. The suspension is to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and not due to any confirmed cases amongst MLAs or staff.

The need to pause the spring sitting was discussed with the Official Opposition earlier today. The Government House Leader has advised the Speaker that at this time the spring sitting should be paused for two weeks until May 17, 2021.

“With COVID-19 continuing to spread across Alberta, the Government has determined that having MLAs return to Edmonton from all over the province after constituency week is no longer prudent. Suspending proceedings is the right thing to do as case counts increase. We continue to strongly encourage all Albertans to follow their local health guidelines and get vaccinated when it’s their turn. We all have to do our part to get through to the other side of this pandemic.” – Jason Nixon, Government House Leader.

Cabinet will continue to meet virtually and Legislative Committees will also continue their work with Members participating remotely. Members can be called back to the Legislature in the event of an emergency that requires the Assembly to meet.

COVID-19 numbers in Alberta have been climbing. Alberta broke earlier pandemic records for COVID-19 infections reported in one day and total active cases over the past several days.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the province had 2,433 cases after completing 20,457 tests. This puts the positivity rate at 12 per cent.

Saturday Alberta reported the largest one-day increase of cases. Prior to the Saturday, April 29th had the highest number of single day cases with 2,048 cases reported..