SCHREIBER – COVID-19 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is actively investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 among Canadian Pacific staff who work on the railway east of the Schreiber and

Terrace Bay area.

Two individuals have been confirmed with COVID-19 and are in isolation. Working in close collaboration with company management, Algoma Public Health and Public Health Sudbury & Districts, all close contacts of these cases that have been identified to date are currently self-isolating. We are working with Canadian Pacific management to implement enhanced COVID-19 prevention measures to control the outbreak.