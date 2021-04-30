Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) region has reached an unfortunate milestone. 1 in 100 people in the area have now been infected with COVID-19. Furthermore, the region’s percent positivity rate is currently 6.5 times higher than it has been for much of the pandemic.

With variants of concern (VOC) circulating in the area, NWHU warns that this rate could increase quickly if people do not follow public health measures.

“VOC spread quickly and are the reason why our hospitals are quickly becoming overwhelmed across the province. We will see a large increase in cases, and potentially an increase in deaths, unless residents follow the restrictions that are in place,” says Dr. Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health at NWHU.

To date there have been 65 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 7 deaths of people with COVID-19 in the region.

The public is reminded that most cases of COVID-19 are spread through close contact with others and by not following public health measures. Ways to prevent COVID-19 include, staying 2 metres from anyone you do not live with, self-isolating and getting tested if you are sick, and by getting vaccinated when you are eligible.