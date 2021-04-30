Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested Devante Jamar COOPER a 22-year-od Toronto man following an investigation into a suspected home takeover Thursday morning.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Community Oriented Response (COR) Unit were dispatched to a residential address in the 100 block of Picton Avenue just before 9 am EDT on Thursday, April 29 to assist with the welfare check of the residents living there.

When officers entered the home, they located a male inside who was not a tenant of the residence.

Police also located a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

A 22-year-old Toronto man was arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Devante Jamar COOPER, 22, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Breach of Probation

Devante Jamar COOPER appeared in bail court on Friday, April 30, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.