TORONTO – TECH – Climate change leader Ontario Power Generation recently issued a Request for Market Information (RFMI) aimed at using Ontario’s clean electricity to produce low-carbon hydrogen.

The RFMI seeks information from leading hydrogen vendors for electrolyzer technologies ranging in size from 20 megawatts (MW) to 200 MW. Electrolyzers split water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity. This is a concrete first step as we move toward using low-carbon hydrogen in the fight against climate change.

“The clean reliable electricity we produce in Ontario has the power to fuel low-carbon hydrogen production,” said Ken Hartwick, OPG President and CEO. “Our Climate Change plan pledged to drive innovation toward a cleaner future for Ontarians. This RFMI is a concrete step toward meeting that commitment.”

“The Ontario government sees tremendous potential in low-carbon hydrogen as a clean fuel, which is why we are developing a strategy for building the hydrogen economy in the province as part of our Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan,” said Jeff Yurek, Ontario’s Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “We believe Ontario’s clean electricity sector has a critical role to play as we drive innovation, attract investment, create more jobs, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by using low-carbon hydrogen.”

“Hydrogen’s moment has come,” said Seamus O’Regan, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources. “It is the low-carbon fuel that will help us get to net-zero. Companies like OPG are working to lower emissions and develop opportunities for low-carbon hydrogen use.”

Low-carbon hydrogen has the potential to reduce or offset emissions in a variety of applications. It can be used to power fuel cells in vehicles, which could help replace diesel engines in the heavy-duty and long-haul trucking industry. Hydrogen can also be used as a substitute for high-emitting industrial applications such as steel- and cement-making. It is also possible to blend hydrogen with natural gas to reduce carbon impact.