Preparing Workers for the Hydrogen-Fueled Future

Hamilton, ON – Today, Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery (C2R2) unveiled two new micro-credentials aimed at equipping workers with the knowledge needed for the transition to hydrogen-powered industrial processes.

Hydrogen’s Role in Decarbonization

Hydrogen is emerging as a key clean energy carrier, holding the potential to decarbonize sectors like transportation, industry, and power generation. As the demand for hydrogen grows, understanding its technologies and processes becomes vital.

Training for the Future

Ron J. McKerlie, President and CEO of Mohawk College, a founding member of C2R2, stated, “Hydrogen is proving to be a viable, sustainable alternative in many industrial applications, and employers are going to need workers who understand hydrogen technologies and processes.”

The new microcredentials offered through C2R2 (Hydrogen Awareness and Entry-Level Technical Applications in Hydrogen for Process Occupations) have been co-developed by Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ont.; Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) in Calgary, Alta.; Lambton College in Sarnia, Ont.; Nova Scotia Community College in Halifax, N.S.; and Holland College in Charlottetown, P.E.I. These microcredentials have been designed for professionals working in various industrial sectors, including manufacturing, energy, chemicals, transportation, and related fields. The courses are available online for students to access through the Quick Train Canada website.

Microcredential Details

Hydrogen Awareness (24 hours): Covers basic hydrogen concepts, properties, production methods, and safety as related to process occupations. Entry-Level Technical Applications in Hydrogen for Process Occupations (48 hours): Provides a foundation in hydrogen principles, applications, and challenges in an industrial environment, along with integrating hydrogen into existing or new processes safely and effectively.

Enrollment is now open for both micro-credentials, helping workers stay ahead in the hydrogen transition.