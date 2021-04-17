Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Ontario has reported 4,362 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Provincial officials also report that 34 people have died in the province as a result of the virus.

Saturday’s report does represent a drop from the 4,812 cases which were reported on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ontario is now at 7,698.

In the provincial “hot spots”, there are 1,162 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, 936 cases in Peel, 430 cases in York Region, 301 cases in Durham and 251 cases in Ottawa.

Ontario’s total COVID-19 case count now stands at 412,745, with 364,353 people having now recovered from the virus.