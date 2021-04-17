Thunder Bay – NEWS – The City of Thunder Bay is working on compliance with the new Government of Ontario measures announced on Friday by Premier Ford. In a media statement issued by the City on Saturday, “We have just received the official regulations from the Ontario Government this morning, and are reviewing them in detail to identify any changes to City services. We will comply with all orders from the provincial government,” says City Manager Norm Gale. “More specific details on the impact to city services will be available soon.”

The stay-at-home order is an order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, and requires everyone to remain at home except for essential reasons, such as grocery shopping, going to the pharmacy, accessing health care services (including getting vaccinated), outdoor exercise or for work that cannot be done remotely.

The city will close playgrounds right away, and other measures are likely to be put in place.