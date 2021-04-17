Special Weather Statement Issued by Environment Canada

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Environment Canada says that wintery weather is back again beginning on Sunday.

The reason is a low pressure system which will affect the area from Sunday into Monday and possibly until Tuesday morning.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Upsala – Raith

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Warm daytime temperatures will allow for a mix of rain and snow to develop from Sunday afternoon with a change to periods of snow in the evening as temperatures drop. The heaviest snowfall is expected Sunday night into Monday early morning with accumulations of 5 to 10 cm.

Strong northerly winds are expected with wind gusts of up to 60 km/h beginning Sunday night. These gusty winds could produce local blowing snow at times.