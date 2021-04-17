Thunder Bay – NEWS – Ontario has rescinded the prohibition of playgrounds being allowed to be open after some strenuous public backlash over the past 24 hours.

Premier Ford announced the change early this evening.

REOPENING ONTARIO (A FLEXIBLE RESPONSE TO COVID-19) ACT, 2020

Made: April 17, 2021

Filed: April 17, 2021

Published on e-Laws: April 17, 2021

Printed in The Ontario Gazette: May 1, 2021

AMENDING O . REG . 82/20

(RULES FOR AREAS IN STAGE 1)

1. (1) Paragraph 1 of subsection 4 (4) of Schedule 3 to Ontario Regulation 82/20 is revoked.

(2) Subsection 4 (5) of Schedule 3 to the Regulation is revoked and the following substituted:

(5) An outdoor recreational amenity that is an off-leash dog area, park bench, outdoor playground, outdoor play structure or outdoor play equipment may be open.

(3) Subsection 4 (6) of Schedule 3 to the Regulation is amended by adding the following paragraph:

4. Outdoor playgrounds, play structures and play equipment.

Commencement

2. This Regulation comes into force on the day it is filed.