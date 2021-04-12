Rainfall Advisories and Weather Warnings in Effect

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are weather advisories and warnings in effect for much of the region this morning. For the North, winter is grabbing on hard to try to hang on.



With the weather today, it is going to be for most, an inside day. That means practicing respect, kindness and love will be important. Remember, you are beautiful. So are those around you.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Heavy snow will continue today.

Total snowfall amounts in the 10 to 15 cm range are expected by this evening with the heaviest snowfall amounts most likely near the Manitoba border.

Snow at times heavy will continue today before tapering off late this afternoon. The snow may be mixed with ice pellets at times.

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Freezing rain today is expected. Several millimetres of ice build-up may occur before the freezing rain ends early this afternoon. The freezing rain may be mixed with or transition to ice pellets at times.

There is the potential for power outages.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Significant rainfall is expected tonight into Tuesday.

Periods of rain will continue today, and then become heavy at times this evening. An additional 20 to 40 mm are expected before the rain tapers off by Tuesday afternoon.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is +5 headed to a high of +8. The forecast is calling for periods of rain with amounts of 5 to 10 mm forecast. Wind will be from the east at 20 km/h gusting to 40. H

Tonight will see more rain. Fog patches developing after midnight. Amounts of an additional 15 to 25 mm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low +3.

Sioux Lookout Weather

There is a freezing rain warning in effect. Flights from Sioux Lookout could be impacted by weather today. Periods of freezing rain mixed with ice pellets changing to rain mixed with ice pellets this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High +3.

Tonight will see periods of rain mixed with ice pellets. There is a risk of freezing rain overnight. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low zero.

Sandy Lake Outlook

Snow becoming mixed with ice pellets this afternoon. Snow and ice pellet amount 10 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight Snow or ice pellets. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Snow and ice pellet amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 13.

Kenora Weather

Periods of rain mixed with ice pellets with the risk of freezing rain early this morning. Winds will be northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High plus 1.

Tonight those periods of rain mixed with ice pellets will change to snow mixed with ice pellets near midnight. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -3. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.