Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Peter WIGWAS, a 44-year -old man.

Peter WIGWAS was last seen in the area of Oliver Road on April 7, 2021 and reported to Thunder Bay Police Service today.

Peter WIGWAS is an Indigenous male, 6’0″ tall, 160 lbs, brown eyes, short brown hair and a moustache.

Clothing descriptors and photo not available at this time.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.