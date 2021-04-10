Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to an alarm in the 200 block of Egan Street at approximately 21:05:00 on April 9, 2021.

The first arriving unit encountered smoke in a basement apartment and called for a second alarm which consisted of two more pumpers and a ladder truck along with the four trucks already responding.

Upon investigating the nature of the problem it was found to be a fire in a refrigerator that was quickly extinguished with a dry chemical extinguisher.

The situation was deemed under control, with the second alarm being canceled.

No tenants or Fire Fighter were injured.