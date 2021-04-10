THUNDER BAY – Unifor is calling on the City of Thunder Bay to break the impasse in contract negotiations to avoid a paramedic strike just hours away at midnight. “We’re appealing to Mayor Bill Mauro to put patients first and for city negotiators to come back to the bargaining table today to reach a fair settlement before the strike deadline,” says Rob Moquin, the Unit Chair for Unifor Local 39-11 City Paramedics.

“Our bargaining committee believes that an agreement is within reach but city negotiators are refusing to drop a demand for frontline paramedics to cover supervisor managerial work, taking them away from patient duties and leaving citizens vulnerable with fewer available ambulances.”

The 108 Superior North Emergency Medical Services (SNEM) paramedics, members of Unifor Local 39-11, have been working without a contract for more than a year.

Negotiations to renew the collective agreement are down to the wire, with a looming strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. Sunday April 11, 2021.

“These are frontline COVID heroes who go above and beyond daily, in a job made even more difficult this past year. They want to continue to serve their community but without action by the city, strike action may be inevitable,” said Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

