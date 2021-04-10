Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Ontario is reporting more than 3,813 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

While this does represent a drop from the record total of 4,227 on Friday, it puts the rolling seven-day average in the province to 3,370 cases. This is up by almost 1,000 cases a day from last week’s rolling average. This is also the 8th day in the last nine days where new cases of the virus have surpassed 3,000.

Another 19 people have died from the COVID-19 virus. This means that the the provincial total of deaths during the pandemic is now at 7,531.

The Ontario Hospital Association, reports that an additional 77 COVID-19 patients were admitted to ICUs across the province on Friday.

There are now 572 patients in Intensive Care across Ontario. There are about 2,300 ICU beds in the province in total.