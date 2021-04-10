Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 13 (thirteen) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The total number of current active cases is 98. 16 cases were resolved in the past 24 hours.

Case Breakdown

3 Household contact

2 Other close contact

6 No known exposure

1 Travel outside Northwestern Ontario

1 Pending

Ten of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities, and two in district communities and one in a First Nation community.

There is one more patient in hospital.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) will no longer provide daily case reports on Sundays. For any date with no daily report the next report will combine the data to include those dates.