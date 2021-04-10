Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are weather warnings and advisories out for parts of the region this morning.

Its the weekend, for all that matters as we are in Day 3 of the Ontario Provincial Lockdown and Stay-at-Home Order.

For all of us, remember to keep kindness at the forefront. And to really remember, “You’re Beautiful!”.



Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Fort Severn

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Peawanuck

There is a fog advisory in effect for the City of Thunder Bay.

Fog advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Nipigon – Rossport

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Marten Falls

Webequie

Fog has developed and is reducing visibility to near zero. These areas of dense fog will continue this morning, particularly near Lake Superior. Fog is expected to retreat to Lake Superior through the day today, possibly persisting along the shoreline.

For the regions in Northern Ontario, including Pickle Lake the fog could impact aviation.

Fog is expected to spread inland once again this evening.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is +5 under foggy and cloudy conditions to start Saturday. There is a 70 percent chance of showers or drizzle changing to a 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Fog should be dissipating late this morning, however fog patches near Lake Superior will likely continue through this afternoon. High for Saturday will be +11.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches will be developing early this evening. Low overnight will be +3.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is -1 in Sioux Lookout at 06:00 am CDT. The weather will include periods of rain or drizzle mixed with snow ending this morning then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Fog patches will be dissipating late this morning. Saturday will see a high of +7. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will be cloudy. Winds will becoming northeast 20 km/h before morning. Low overnight of +1.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is right at the freezing mark headed to a high of +2 in Sachigo Lake. We are calling for the freezing rain or snow changing to a few flurries this morning. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. High +2.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will becoming northeast 20 km/h before morning. Low -4. Wind chill -9 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is cloudy in Kenora this morning. There is a 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers early this morning. Skies will becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. Saturday will see a daytime high of +11. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with an overnight low of zero.