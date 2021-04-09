WINNIPEG – Manitoba RCMP Federal Policing Units have disrupted a major international drug trafficking network responsible for the importation of significant quantities of illicit drugs into Manitoba through Ontario.

The investigation, dubbed Project Drone, culminated in the seizure of 81 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $7.6 million.

In addition, $1.5 million dollars in cash was seized. The cocaine and money were seized on April 5, 2021.

“This cocaine seizure is believed to be the largest of its kind in Manitoba history,” says Superintendent Darcy Fleury, Federal Policing, Manitoba RCMP. “It will undoubtedly have a major impact on the organized crime and illicit drug landscape within Manitoba.”

RCMP have arrested and charged Stephen Ferenc STUMPF, 41-years-old, of Peterborough, Ontario, with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5000.00

“Disrupting organized crime is a priority for the Manitoba RCMP as we know these groups are involved in the importation and distribution of illicit and dangerous drugs that put our communities at risk” said Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy, Commanding Officer of the Manitoba RCMP. “Project Drone demonstrates the incredible professionalism as well as the commitment and dedication of our officers to keep illicit drugs off our streets. I thank them for their work as I know this seizure will make a difference to the safety and security of Manitobans.”

As the investigation is continuing the Manitoba RCMP is not able to provide any additional information at this time.