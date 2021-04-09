Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – For some people the falling COVID-19 numbers in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit are a reason to lift the current restrictions under the Stay-At-Home order.

Numbers are far lower in our region than in some of the hot spots.

On Friday, Ontario reported 4,227 new COVID-19 cases, and another 18 deaths as a result of the virus.

This was the highest daily increase reported in Ontario since the beginning of the pandemic, and the first time Ontario has reported over 4,000 new cases of the virus.

The hotspots report 1,218 new cases in Toronto, 762 in Peel, 532 in York Region, 247 in Durham and 246 in Ottawa.

Yet as reported this afternoon, April 9, 2021 there are three cases of the virus at the Husky Truck Stop in Dryden. The potential number of people who could be exposed is pretty significant, and a clear demonstration on how easily this very tricky virus can get out of control.

The reason for the province-wide shutdown and stay-at-home order isn’t to create an economic crisis, but to solve what is already an economic crisis and a health crisis.

This is a situation that there has been far too much political finger pointing, and far too few real solutions.

Groups claiming that the entire pandemic is a hoax, are simply furthering the length of the problem.

Billions of dollars have been spent by governments, thousands of Ontario families have been impacted by this virus, there are many for whom the very idea that this is a hoax is so insulting as they have lost family members.

Each one of us have a choice to make, we can after over a year of this pandemic to let exhaustion take over and slacken our resolve, or we can step up to met the real challenges.

I am not saying all the political decisions have been perfect. Perhaps that is a flaw in the minds of many that imperfect human beings can and do make perfect decisions.

What I am saying is now is the time to focus on protecting our families and kicking this virus to the curb as fast as humanly possible.

James Murray