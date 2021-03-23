KENORA – NEWS – The OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Organized Crime & Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) executed a search warrant in the 800 block of First Street South in the City of Kenora.

On March 18, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT Police executed a search warrant as part of an on-going investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in the North West region.

As a result, officers seized drugs, cash, drug paraphernalia and a weapon.

Police have charged the following people with charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) and the Criminal Code (CC).

-37 year old Joey NICOLAS of Kenora has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) CDSA

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) CC

Possession of Prohibited Device or Ammunition for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 CC.

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon, contrary to section 91(2) CC.

-32 year old Christopher FLETT of Kenora has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) CDSA.

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) CC.

Possession of Prohibited Device or Ammunition for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 CC.

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon, contrary to section 91(2) CC.

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) CC.

Failure to Comply With Release Order-Other Than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) CC.

-28 year old Celina KATCHECONIAS of Kenora has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) CDSA.

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) CDSA.

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) CC.

Possession of Prohibited Device or Ammunition for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 CC.

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon, contrary to section 91(2) CC.

-24 year old Tessa POOLE of Kenora has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) CDSA

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) CC

Two of the accused were released on an Appearance Notice to attend the Kenora Courthouse on April 22, 2021 to answer to the charges, and the other two were held for bail.