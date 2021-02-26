Thunder Bay – Weather – Weather contrasts will be the cause across the region today. It will be +3° C in Thunder Bay, it is currently -12° C . In Washaho Cree Nation it is -24.6 ° C. There are weather advisories in effect for parts of the North.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Webequie

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today.

An intense band of snow associated with the passage of a cold front is expected to move across Far Northern Ontario on today. This band of snow may extend from Winisk River to Sachigo Lake early this morning and is expected to move southward throughout the day, reaching from Neskantaga to Cat Lake by this evening.

A total snowfall accumulation up to 10 cm is possible.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -12° C in Thunder Bay this morning. The weather forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 60. High +3° C . Wind chill -10 this morning.

Tonight expect cloudy skies with periods of light snow beginning this evening. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -3° C . The wind chill will be -6° C overnight.

Greenstone – Geraldton Weather Outlook

It is -5° C this morning to start the day in Geraldton. For Friday expect a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will become south 40 km/h gusting to 70 early this morning. High +1° C . Wind chill -15° C this morning.

Tonight will start with cloudy skies. Snow is expected this evening with amounts of two to four centimetres. Winds will be from the south at 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming southwest 20 late this evening then light after midnight. Low -11° C with the wind chill at -14° C overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

For our friends in Sachigo Lake there is snow in the forecast.

The Weather Advisory is in effect with snow in the forecast. There is a risk of snow squalls early this morning as well as local blowing snow. Total snowfall amounts of put to five centimetres are possible. Winds will be southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming north 30 gusting to 50 this morning.

The temperature will fall to -24° C this afternoon. Wind chill -16° C this morning and -38° C this afternoon. This means a risk of frostbite.

Tonight, expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of snow flurries this evening. Skies will be clearing after midnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low -34° C . Wind chill -36° C this evening and -44° C overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

A temperature of 0° C greets Kenora this morning. There will be snow beginning this morning. Total amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are likely. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature will remain steady near zero.