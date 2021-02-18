Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Municipal Emergency Control Group (MECG) met Thursday with community partners as part of its ongoing management of the COVID-19 situation.

The group also heard progress updates regarding the region’s vulnerable populations.

“Community partners have really come together to address this urgent need with increased shelter spaces provided by District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board and health and social supports by numerous other community partners including St. Joseph’s Care Group,” said Mayor Bill Mauro. “This is a true community collaboration.”

Daily meetings with a variety of organizations and agencies are taking place to respond to the latest emergency and to find solutions to the gaps that have been identified. Significant work has gone into increasing the number of spaces, and staffing to support safe options for isolation needs in the community.

The City says in a media statement that the “Isolation shelter is designed to support individuals experiencing homelessness who may be at risk of or are COVID+ to have a safe space to isolate and reduce risk of spread within the emergency shelter system and the community at large. It is staffed with shelter workers 24 hours a day and supported by health care workers.”

Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health, said that even though the province-wide lockdown has lifted, she wants to remind people to remain vigilant.

Dr. DeMille says, “We are not out of the woods and we cannot let our guards down with this pandemic. The risk of the virus spreading in our area is very real. Everyone is asked to continue following all public health measures every day and with every interaction they have with others and in every setting to protect our communities.”

The Medical Officer of Health for the Thunder Bay District added that there are still several outbreaks of COVID-19 being managed, and warns that community spread is still happening.

Those in attendance represented the City of Thunder Bay, Thunder Bay Police Service, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, Superior North EMS, St. Joseph’s Care Group, tbaytel, Thunder Bay Airport, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, Thunder Bay District Health Unit, District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board, Aurora Borealis Catholic District School Board Lakehead Public Schools, and the Catholic District School Board, Fort William First Nation, and the Solicitor General’s Office of Ontario.