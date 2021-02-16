Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports that there are now 7 people hospitalized and 3 patients in the Intensive Care Unit at hospital.

The Health Unit is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the TBDHU region.

The Health Unit reports there are 156 active cases. Twenty cases have been resolved in the past 24 hours.

Case Tracking

1 Thunder Bay District Jail outbreak

21 Close contact

1 No known exposure

1 Travel outside of Northwestern Ontario

3 Pending

All 27 cases are in the Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas.

Ontario Update

Ontario has reported 1,868 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days, with 904 cases reported for Tuesday and 964 recorded on Monday.

Another 13 people have died from the COVID-19 virus in Ontario on Monday. This brings the the total number of deaths to 6,706.

Most of new infections reported for Tuesday are in Toronto with 320 cases, followed by Peel Region with 154, and York Region with 118.