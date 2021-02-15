Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The scope of the cold weather warnings across Western Canada is greatly reduced this morning. By Wednesday it is expected that we will see a return to far milder winter conditions.

There are still Extreme Weather Warnings in effect for parts of the region this morning.

At 06:00 am CST the cold spot in Ontario is -39.6 ° C in Fort Frances. It is -33° C in Thunder Bay this morning to start your day.

4:55 AM EST Monday 15 February 2021

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Dangerously cold conditions continue.

What:

Temperatures of minus 32 to 40; wind chills of minus 40° C to 45° C .

Where:

Northwestern Ontario.

When:

Now through Tuesday morning, during the evening, overnight, and early morning hours.

Extreme cold is forecast to last into Tuesday, at which time temperatures may moderate somewhat.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -33° C this morning in the city. The Wind Chill is at -40° C . The high today will be -17° C with a windchill of -21° C . It is expected that the Extreme Weather Warning will be ended later today for at least a few hours. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Clear skies are expected.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of -31° C . The wind chill will make it feel more like -24° C this evening and -40° C overnight.

Greenstone Geraldton Weather Outlook

It is -33° C this morning with a wind chill at -41° C in Geraldton this morning. There will be mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries this morning then clear skies. Winds will become west 20 km/h late this morning. The daytime high will be -18° C . Wind chill -43° C this morning and -25° C this afternoon.

Tonight, clear skies will be in the region, the overnight low will be -33° C with the wind chill at -27° C for early in the evening and -42° C overnight.

Pikangikum Weather Outlook

It is -33° C this morning with a wind chill at -39° C in Pikangikum. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. -19° C will be the daytime high. The wind chill is -45° C this morning and will be -26° C this afternoon.

Tonight, there are a few clouds in the forecast. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low of -28° C overnight, the wind chill will be -28° C this evening and -35° C overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -32° C with a wind chill of -42° C in Kenora to start Family Day in Kenora. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The daytime high will be -20° C . With the wind chill at -43° C this morning and -24° C this afternoon.