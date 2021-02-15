Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The scope of the cold weather warnings across Western Canada is greatly reduced this morning. By Wednesday it is expected that we will see a return to far milder winter conditions.
There are still Extreme Weather Warnings in effect for parts of the region this morning.
At 06:00 am CST the cold spot in Ontario is -39.6 °C in Fort Frances. It is -33°C in Thunder Bay this morning to start your day.
4:55 AM EST Monday 15 February 2021
Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:
- City of Thunder Bay
- Cloud Bay – Dorion
- Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake
- Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
- Upsala – Raith
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Ignace – English River
- Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park
- Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid
- Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake
- Marathon – Schreiber
- Nipigon – Rossport
- Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat
- Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
- Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park
- Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell
- Pickle Lake – Cat Lake
- Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
- Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul
Dangerously cold conditions continue.
What:
Temperatures of minus 32 to 40; wind chills of minus 40°C to 45°C.
Where:
Northwestern Ontario.
When:
Now through Tuesday morning, during the evening, overnight, and early morning hours.
Extreme cold is forecast to last into Tuesday, at which time temperatures may moderate somewhat.
Thunder Bay Weather Outlook
It is -33°C this morning in the city. The Wind Chill is at -40°C. The high today will be -17°C with a windchill of -21°C. It is expected that the Extreme Weather Warning will be ended later today for at least a few hours. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Clear skies are expected.
Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of -31°C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -24°C this evening and -40°C overnight.
Greenstone Geraldton Weather Outlook
It is -33°C this morning with a wind chill at -41°C in Geraldton this morning. There will be mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries this morning then clear skies. Winds will become west 20 km/h late this morning. The daytime high will be -18°C. Wind chill -43°C this morning and -25°C this afternoon.
Tonight, clear skies will be in the region, the overnight low will be -33°C with the wind chill at -27°C for early in the evening and -42°C overnight.
Pikangikum Weather Outlook
It is -33°C this morning with a wind chill at -39°C in Pikangikum. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. -19°C will be the daytime high. The wind chill is -45°C this morning and will be -26°C this afternoon.
Tonight, there are a few clouds in the forecast. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low of -28°C overnight, the wind chill will be -28°C this evening and -35°C overnight.
Kenora and Lake of the Woods
It is -32°C with a wind chill of -42°C in Kenora to start Family Day in Kenora. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The daytime high will be -20°C. With the wind chill at -43°C this morning and -24°C this afternoon.
Tonight we are calling for clear skies with winds of up to 15 km/h. Low overnight will be -31°C. Wind chill -27°C this evening and -40°C overnight.