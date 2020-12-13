Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The weather outlook this morning is for cooler temperatures. Ontario’s cold spot at 06:00 is Pickle Lake at -21.5°C or -6.7°F for our American readers.

There are no weather alerts this morning.

Thunder Bay Weather

Light snow is in the forecast for Thunder Bay. The city is under mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. The weather service is calling for eriods of snow beginning late this afternoon. Winds up to 15 km/h. It is currently -16°C, the high for Sunday will be -7°C with the wind chill at -20°C this morning and -10°C this afternoon.

Tonight, Environment Canada says to expect periods of snow ending after midnight with mainly cloudy skies. Total snowfall amounts of 2 cm are expected. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 after midnight. Low -11°C. Wind chill -12°C this evening and -20°C overnight.

Thunder Bay is a long way from the record high and low temperature recorded on this date. It was 6.7°C in 1993 and a chilly -37.8°C in 1976.



Pikangikum First Nation

It is -12°C in Pikangikum this morning. There will be periods of snow beginning this morning with total amounts of 2 to 4 cm expected. Winds becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. Sunday’s high -9°C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -21°C this morning and -15°C this afternoon.

Tonight, the periods of snow will end and there will be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. The overnight low will be a chilly -26°C. The wind chill -19°C this evening and -37°C overnight. There is a risk of frostbite for unexposed skin.

Toys for the North brought some very safe social distanced Christmas Cheer to Pikangikum on Saturday.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -9°C in Kenora at 05:00 am CST. Skies are cloudy, there is a 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Those periods of snow are forecast for this morning. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Total snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 cm are likely. Winds becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning then northwest 30 gusting to 50 this afternoon. The daytime high -5°C however the wind chill will make that feel more like -18°C this morning and -13°C this afternoon.

Tonight there will be periods of light snow ending after midnight followed by mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. The overnight low -23°C. With the gusty winds however the wind chill will feel more like -17°C this evening and -33°C overnight. This means there is a risk of frostbite for exposed skin.