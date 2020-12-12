Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Cooler conditions this morning across much of the region. There are Winter Storm Warnings in effect for Eastern and Southern Ontario. True to what one might expect, the cold spot in the province is Washaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn at -19.1°C or -2.4 °F for our American readers.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -7°C in Thunder Bay this morning under cloudy skies. Those conditions will shift becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Winds will be northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Saturday’s high -6°C. Wind chill near minus 14°C.

Tonight there will be partly cloudy skies with winds of up to 15 km/h. Low -18°C. Wind chill minus 14°C this evening and minus 21°C overnight.

Pikangikum First Nation

There is a rumour today that the children in Pikangikum will be getting a special pre-Christmas visit from Santa Claus.

It is currently -12°C in Pikangikum with the weather service predicting a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Saturday’s high -9°C. Wind chill minus 24°C this morning and minus 12°C this afternoon.

Tonight, the forecast is calling for partly cloudy. Skies will become cloudy this evening with winds of up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16°C. Wind chill near minus 22°C.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -5°C at 05:30 am CST in Kenora under cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds are up to 15 km/h. Saturday’s high -7. Wind chill near -13°C.

Tonight, those cloudy skies will continue with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low -15°C. Wind chill minus 11°C this evening and minus 21°C overnight.