MARATHON – On December 3, 2020 officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon detachment conducted a Festive RIDE in the Town of Marathon.

Police officers conducted random roadside tests on drivers (for example, every 4 vehicles)

At approximately 8:05 pm, a driver failed the roadside test side on an Approved Screening Device (ASD) and was arrested. The driver was taken to the local detachment for further testing.

As a result, Luis JOSE aged 54 for Marathon was charged with Adult Operation while Impaired-blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, Section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

Luis Jose received a mandatory 90-day-license suspension as well as seven day vehicle impoundment. The driver was later released on a Promise to appear with a court of January 21, 2021 to answer to the charge. None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.

The OPP say that motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly and don’t drink and drive.

The public is encouraged to call 911 or contact police at 1-800-310-1122 whenever suspecting that a driver is impaired while operating a motor vehicle whether it is a Car, Truck, Motorcycle, ATV, Snowmobile, Boat or even an Airplane.