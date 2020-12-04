Thunder Bay – COVID-19 UPDATE – There has been a fifth person die of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirmed the death, a person from the Southbridge Roseview Care Home.

Southbridge Roseview website confirms that the COVID-19 outbreak now has 45 active resident cases and and additional 26 active staff cases.

NetNewsLedger extends our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the deceased.

Let us all focus, especially heading into the holiday season to re-double our efforts to keep the COVID-19 / Coronavirus numbers down.